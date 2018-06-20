App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may return to a hardline security policy in Jammu and Kashmir: Report

The state has been placed under Governor NN Vohra's rule after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with PDP on Tuesday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Under Governor's Rule, the Centre could return to a hardline security policy in Jammu and Kashmir and scale-up counter-insurgency operations, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The government will particularly step up its security policy in four southern Kashmir  districts — Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.

The state has been placed under Governor NN Vohra's rule after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned soon after.

"Trust deficit, governance deficit and soft separatism — these were the three main complaints against Mehbooba Mufti when the BJP decided to pull the plug on its alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The government will also raise security measures along the Line of Control and the International Border, the report added.

"The government is conscious of the fact that increased operations may lead to retaliation from the other side, and ensuring peaceful Amarnath yatra was an important assignment," a Union minister told the publication.

Under Governor's Rule, security forces will have more freedom in initiating operations against militants since political sensitivity won't be a obstacle, the report said.

"The Unified Command will be under the governor, instead of the CM. This means political sensitivity won't come in the way of operations. Take an example: if the army wants to do a hinterland operation in south Kashmir, a PDP government would be far more cautious. I am not saying there were restrictions earlier but there will more freedom now," a former Army commander told the paper.

The Centre on Sunday said it will not extend the ceasefire observed in the state during Ramzan. The PDP was in favour of extending the ceasefire and expressed  disappointment at the Centre's decision.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 11:39 am

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

