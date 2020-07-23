Govt may reduce influence of Chinese firms in education sector over security concerns: Report

After reviewing the penetration of companies and institutions that may have links with the Chinese government, the Indian government is likely to minimise their role in the higher education sector as well.

The Centre has already reduced the role of such Chinese companies in the power and telecom sectors over privacy issues.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a high-level meeting was arranged to discuss the possibilities of certain Chinese companies providing intelligence to Beijing. National security planners and secretary-level officials who attended the meet assessed the footprint of such Chinese firms and organisations.

The initiative that was reportedly driven by the top political leaders of the country comes in the backdrop of Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control. While both parties decided to disengage from the face-off points in Ladakh eventually, Chinese troopers have been rather slow in their efforts.

At the meeting, security agencies highlighted how several universities and colleges have tie-ups with Chinese institutes based only on memorandum of understandings (MoUs), without government approval. Case in point, the Confucius Institutes, which are funded by the Chinese government, which have tie-ups with local institutions.

China had started setting up Confucius Institutes across the globe from 2004 to promote the Chinese language and culture. However, several allegations started surfacing shortly after, hinting that the educational institutes may be serving the Chinese intelligence agencies and their political agenda.