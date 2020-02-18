Govt may offer age relaxation for ‘economically weaker section’: Report

Centre is planning to offer relaxations in age for those who are categorised under the economically weaker section (EWS) in the new 10 percent reservation system, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, the move will bring benefits that will be on par with those offered to other deprived sections.

The relaxation in age gives concession in eligibility age required for appointment in a government job or admission in an educational institution. As per the proposed move, relaxation for upper castes is likely to be three years, which is what is available to Other Backward Classes under the 27 percent Mandal reservations, said the report quoting sources.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The proposal may be put forward for Cabinet approval soon, said the report, adding that it may come in the next meeting.

In August 2019, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) turned down an earlier proposal for “age relaxation” under the EWS quota from the Union social justice ministry. DoPT minister Jitendra Singh argued that age concession was given only if the beneficiary group of a particular quota regime was unable to compete and succeed within the laid down norms of age.

With the given argument, the relaxation under EWS quota was seen as unlikely as people from economically weaker upper castes are assumed to be competitive, the report suggested.

However, the sudden turnaround by the Centre shows the urgency from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Centre to build on the upper caste olive branch, said the report.

The 10 percent EWS reservation was approved by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after its defeat in December 2018 assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, added the report.

The EWS quota, announced in January 2019, applies to households with a combined annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh, those who hold less than five acres of agricultural land, whose houses are under 1,000 sq ft, and who own land not exceeding 100 yards in municipal areas and 200 yards in non-municipal areas.