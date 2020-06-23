App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may lower licence fee for household broadband service: Report

A reduction in the licence fee for fixed-line broadband services in households will help consumers at a time when more people work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India is evaluating the option of lowering the licence fee for fixed-line broadband services to households. The concerned ministries have been asked to provide feedback on the proposal before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval, according to a Bloomberg report.

It was recommended that the licence fee on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) earned from households for fixed-line broadband services is reduced to Re 1, the report said. 


Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Calculated at 8 percent of AGR, the estimated licence fee for fixed-line broadband services is Rs 880 crore (Rs 8.80 billion) a year, Bloomberg reported. 


If implemented, the move will help telecom majors such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.


A reduction in the license fee for fixed-line broadband services in households will also help consumers at a time when more people work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.


Services provided to commercial users, such as large corporations and businesses, will be unchanged, the report added.


Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Business #India

