Govt may lower licence fee for household broadband service: Report

the licence fee for fixed-line broadband services to households.

ministries have been asked to provide feedback on the proposal before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval, according to a Bloomberg report

India is evaluating the option of loweringThe concerned

It was recommended that the licence fee on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) earned from households for fixed-line broadband services is reduced to Re 1, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Calculated at 8 percent of AGR, the estimated licence fee for fixed-line broadband services is Rs 880 crore (Rs 8.80 billion) a year, Bloomberg reported.

If implemented, the move will help telecom majors such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

A reduction in the license fee for fixed-line broadband services in households will also help consumers at a time when more people work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Services provided to commercial users, such as large corporations and businesses, will be unchanged, the report added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.