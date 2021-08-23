MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt looks to monetise warehousing assets worth Rs 28,900 crore under NMP

The potential asset base considered for monetisation under warehousing assets consists of storage depots, warehouses under the central sector agencies, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC)," NITI Aayog said.

PTI
August 23, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
The potential assets for monetisation are owned warehouses of FCI and CWC (Source: ShutterStock)

The potential assets for monetisation are owned warehouses of FCI and CWC (Source: ShutterStock)

The Centre plans to monetise warehousing assets owned by state-owned firms FCI and CWC over the next four years for an estimated Rs 28,900 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

"The potential asset base considered for monetisation under warehousing assets consists of storage depots, warehouses under the central sector agencies, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC)," NITI Aayog said in its report.

Both the FCI and CWC operate under the aegis of the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The existing storage capacity with the FCI and other agencies for central pool stocks as on April 1, 2020, is 755 lakh tonnes. Out of this, 412 lakh tonnes is available with FCI and 343 lakh tonnes with the state agencies.

Of the total FCI's storage capacity of 412 lakh tonnes, only 30 percent is owned, while 70 percent is hired (through CWC, SWCs, and the private sector). CWC operates 422 warehouses with a total operational storage capacity of 109.72 lakh tonnes. This includes custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, inland clearance depots, air cargo complexes, etc.

"The potential assets for monetisation are owned warehouses of FCI and CWC," the report said. The aggregate storage capacity with FCI and CWC is estimated to be around 521 lakh tonnes (412 lakh tonnes with FCI and 109 lakh tonnes with CWC).

Close

Related stories

"Out of the FCI available asset base, FCI owned storage infrastructure i.e. about 123 lakh tonnes is amenable for monetisation as the facilities have a strong potential for augmentation and capacity expansion. "CWC's entire capacity of 110 lakh tonnes is amenable for monetisation as it has a revenue stream (in form of storage charges from FCI & other users) and also a strong commercial potential for augmentation, capacity expansion and O&M," the report said.

The public distribution system (PDS) is an integral part of India's food security system, operated by the nodal Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. The central government, through FCI, has assumed the responsibility for procurement, storage, transportation and bulk allocation of food grains to the state governments, for eventual distribution to beneficiaries through the PDS.

"The assets considered for monetisation during FY 2022 to 2025 have an aggregate capacity of around 210 lakh tonnes," the report said. The key asset classes under asset monetisation include (i) development of 175 lakh tonnes of wheat silos by FCI, (ii) development of 35 lakh tonnes silos at 45 locations by CWC, (iii) development of cold storage facilities in 190 locations by CWC and (iv) development of 1.16 lakh tonnes storage capacity by Central Railside Warehouse Company Ltd (CRWCL).

The food ministry is also in process of developing a pipeline of other brownfield assets and finalisation of monetisation mechanisms other than the development of Silos and cold storages. The assets of FCI and CWC considered for monetisation aggregating to around 210 lakh tonnes are about 39 per cent of the existing storage capacity available with FCI and CWC.

"The total value of assets considered for monetisation is estimated at Rs 28,900 crore for FY 2022 to 2025," the report said. "Multiple structures to monetisation have been evaluated, including InvIT, OMD (Operate, Manage and Develop) model," it added.

For monetisation of warehousing assets, the report said that suitable PPP models akin to TOT (toll-operate-transfer) model adopted by NHAI for highways and OMD based model for assets where augmentation and capacity expansion is envisaged. "The expanding e-commerce space offers a new set of opportunities for the warehousing and logistics players. FCI and CWC have a sizeable number of underutilised warehouses near urban centres.

"Considering the potential growth in demand for warehouses due to e-commerce growth, monetisation of such assets is expected to bring in significant value from the private sector," the report said.
PTI
Tags: #National Monetisation Pipeline
first published: Aug 23, 2021 10:50 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.