Govt looking at import of scotch whisky from UK in larger measure: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on September 15 said India is open to importing scotch whiskey into the country from the UK in a larger measure. Goyal was speaking at the inaugural session of CII's India-UK Annual Conference.



Speaking at the virtual conference, the minister said, "Bilaterally always simpler to engage, open to discussing import of scotch whisky into India from the UK in a larger measure. Not that I drink scotch whisky but I want to put an end to spurious liquor being sold in India in the name of scotch whisky. As a bargain we are looking to create opportunities for our MSMEs, farmers, dairy, fishermen, handicrafts, textile industry, gems and jewellery industry." Goyal also urged the UK to pick up 40-50 items and look at an early harvest deal with India, which will be WTO compliant.

"There are so many industries which have huge potential to work with businesses in the UK where the UK is a net importer in a big way where India has the competitive and comparative advantage to be able to serve the UK's requirements. I think a small give can give us a large get in favour of India and I do hope that we are able to take this dialogue forward in a staged and an expeditious manner," he added.

Goyal also revealed that the central government had proposed to the UK that "we should start an engagement on FTA. It is the need of the hour. We should look at the preferential trade agreement so that we can demonstrate to the whole world sincerity and seriousness of UK-India engagement."

Goyal also highlighted that the UK certainly can benefit significantly from India's healthcare offerings adding that a lot of the doctors in that country's national health service are Indians.