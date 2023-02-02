English
    Govt likely to clear 5 names recommended for elevation as Supreme Court judges

    The sanctioned strength of the apex court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India. Its present working strength is 27.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST
    Supreme Court of India

    The government is likely to clear the names of three high court chief justices and two HC judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, sources said on Thursday.

    On December 13 last year, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended to the government to appoint Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

    Sources aware of judicial appointments told PTI that the government is likely to clear their appointments.

    Once the five take oath as judges of the top court, its working strength will go up to 32.