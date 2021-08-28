Govt launches new ‘BH' registration for seamless transfer of vehicles across India: Check details

Currently, a vehicle owner is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered. A new registration is required to do so which should be done within a period of 12 months. [Image: Reuters]

The government has announced a host of IT-based solutions for vehicle registration which includes the introduction of a new registration mark for new vehicles – Bharat series (BH-series). Vehicles bearing the BH mark would not require a new registration mark when the owner shifts from one state to another.

"This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states and union territories of India upon relocation to a new state/ union territory," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) notification said.

Currently, a vehicle owner is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered. A new registration is required to do so which should be done within a period of 12 months.

Moreover, the cumbersome process to register the vehicle involves documents including No Objection Certificate from the parent state, assignment of new registration mark after payment of road tax on pro-rata basis along with the application of refund of road tax from the parent state.

The provision to get a refund from the parent state differs from one state to another making it a burdensome process.

"The facility will be available on a voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of Central and State Government, Central and State PSUs; and private sector companies having their offices in four or more States/UTs," it added.

The format of the new registration mark will begin with the year of first registration, followed by 'BH' and the randomised alphanumeric number.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiples of two. However, after the completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax will be levied annually and will be half of the amount charged earlier.