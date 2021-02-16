MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt launches drinking water survey in 10 cities; including Bhubaneswar, Kochi

As the first step, Mishra said, the ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities — Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.

PTI
February 16, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
Image: wikimedia commons

Image: wikimedia commons

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched a survey to collect data on drinking water in 10 cities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban). As part of the survey, 'Pey Jal Survekshan', data will also be collected on wastewater management and condition of water bodies in the cities.

In a statement, ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which beneficiary response will be monitored. "'Pey Jal Survekshan' will be conducted in cities to ascertain equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality of water through a challenge process," Mishra said.

As the first step, he said, the ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities — Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. According to the secretary, based on the learnings of the pilot survey, this exercise will be extended to all Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities.

"Data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, water sample collection and laboratory testing, and field survey for non-revenue water," the ministry said. Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns, it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) #Pey Jal Survekshan #Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.