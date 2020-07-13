App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt launches AI-based ASEEM portal to help skilled workforce find suitable jobs

The database of migrant labourers and overseas citizens, who returned during the coronavirus outbreak and filled the SWADES Skill Card, has been integrated into the ASEEM portal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey (Image: Twitter/ PIB)
Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey (Image: Twitter/ PIB)

The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the artificial intelligence (AI)-based Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee-Employer Mapping or ASEEM portal. The digital platform will help the skilled workforce find suitable and sustainable job opportunities.

The portal is expected to bridge the demand and supply gap in the skilled workforce market by improving the information flow. The AI-based platform has also been envisioned to help strengthen the career path of the skilled workforce by guiding them as they attain industry-relevant skills.

The portal was launched by Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He said: “The initiative aims at accelerating India’s journey towards recovery by mapping skilled workforce and connecting them with relevant livelihood opportunities especially in the post COVID era.”

Close

The Minister added: “This will also ensure that we monitor any sort of duplication of data and further re-engineer the vocational training landscape in the country ensuring a skilling, up-skilling, and re-skilling in a more organised set up.”

Notably, the database of migrant labourers and overseas citizens, who returned during the coronavirus outbreak and filled the SWADES Skill Card, has been integrated into the ASEEM portal. That apart, candidate data coming from government schemes such as PMKVY, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, and Seekho aur Kamao, will also be integrated into the portal.

The government job portal will be mapping workers based on their regions so that it can meet the demand for skilled workers in local industries. ASEEM will also help employers assess the availability of skilled workforce and make informed decisions while crafting their hiring plans.

Additionally, ASEEM will also be providing real-time information to job seekers by identifying relevant skill requirements and related employment opportunities.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #ASEEM portal #job opportunities #Job Portal #skilled workforce

