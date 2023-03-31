 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

"Delhi is ready to fight Covid, no need to worry,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, co-morbidities were "very severe" and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to co-morbidities and perhaps Covid was "incidental", but one can't say that, he said.

Govt keeping eye on Covid situation, prepared to face any eventuality: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the covid situation in the capital and assured the citizens that the government is ready to fight the surge in Covid cases.

“We request patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) to mask up, though there has been no mandate from the Centre to this regard so far. At present, we are conducting genome sequencing of all Covid cases that are being detected. 7,986 beds have been set aside for Covid, including oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds,” he said while addressing the media after holding a meeting on Covid preparation.

“Active cases in Delhi stand at 932. There is no need to worry as of now as we are taking all the necessary measures. Genome sequencing of all the cases is being done to keep a track of any new variant," he said during the address.

Delhi has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show