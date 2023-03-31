"Delhi is ready to fight Covid, no need to worry,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Govt keeping eye on Covid situation, prepared to face any eventuality: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the covid situation in the capital and assured the citizens that the government is ready to fight the surge in Covid cases.

“We request patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) to mask up, though there has been no mandate from the Centre to this regard so far. At present, we are conducting genome sequencing of all Covid cases that are being detected. 7,986 beds have been set aside for Covid, including oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds,” he said while addressing the media after holding a meeting on Covid preparation.

“Active cases in Delhi stand at 932. There is no need to worry as of now as we are taking all the necessary measures. Genome sequencing of all the cases is being done to keep a track of any new variant," he said during the address.

Delhi has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

“XBB 1.16 predominant Covid variant at present, accounts for 48 pc of all positive cases. The others are also sub-variants of this. This variant has three features. Viral is spreading very quickly, but it is not severe. Hospitalisation and deaths are not very high. But it has evasion to immunisation,” he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Speaking about the vaccination and precautions, Kejriwal told reporters that all adults in Delhi fully vaccinated against the virus. Second dose given to almost everyone aged below 18. “Enough beds, ambulances, sufficient oxygen available. All Delhi govt hospitals directed to maintain isolation wards for Covid patients.”

He also added that Delhi is equipped with sufficient oxygen and storage capacity as well as ambulances. “We did a mock drill in govt hospitals a few days ago. The Centre has directed us to now hold another mock drill on April 11 and 12 in all hospitals,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We reviewed the situation. We have asked hospitals to advice coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the genome sequencing of samples is also being carried out and nothing worrisome has been found till now. The meet came a day after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)