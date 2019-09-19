Govt issues ordinance to ban e-cigarettes

The Government on Thursday issued an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognizable offence attracting jail term and fine.

First time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both according to the ordinance.

The storage of e-cigarettes shall now be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000 or both.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to ban production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.