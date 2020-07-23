Govt issues order for permanent commission of women officers in Indian Army

The Indian Army on July 23 said the government has issued an order for grant of permanent commission of women officers in the force. Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said the government order paved the way for empowering of women officers to shoulder larger roles in the Army.

"The order specifies grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army," he said.

Col Anand said the 10 streams where permanent commission of women officers are being made available include army air defence, signals, engineers, army aviation, electronics and mechanical engineers, army service corps and Intelligence corps in addition to the existing streams of judge and advocate general and army educational corps.

"Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation," he said.

On February 17, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

As reported by India Today, the percentage of women in the Indian Army was only 3.89 percent, Navy 6.7 percent and Air Force 13.28 percent, excluding the medical corps, dental corps and Military Nursing Service.