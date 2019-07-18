App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt issues notice to Tiktok, Helo; asks them to answer queries or face ban

The IT ministry has asked explanation from Helo on allegation that it has paid a huge sum to other media platforms for putting 11,000 morphed political ads on social media sites.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government has issued notices to social media platforms Tiktok and Helo along with a set of 21 questions threatening to ban these apps if it does not receive appropriate response, official sources said.

The action from Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) follows complaint by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) to the Prime Minister, in which it alleged that the platforms are being used for anti-national activities.

When contacted, Tiktok and Helo in a joint statement said they have plans to invest USD 1 billion over the period of next three years to develop technology infrastructure and owns responsibility of local community.

Close

Meity has sought reply from TikTok and Helo on allegation that these platforms have become "a hub of anti-national activities", and has sought assurance that the data of Indian users are not being transferred at present and will not be transferred in future also "to any other foreign government or any third party or private entity", according to sources.

related news

Meity has also sought response on the initiative being taken to check fake news and steps being taken to be compliant under Indian laws.

The IT ministry has asked explanation from Helo on allegation that it has paid a huge sum to other media platforms for putting 11,000 morphed political ads on social media sites.

The ministry has also raised concern around the violation of child privacy and entry age of 13 years being set by these platforms to enrol users while person below age of 18 years is considered child in India.

TikTok and Helo in the joint statement said that they are grateful for the immense support given by India's growing digital community.

"Our continued success in India will not be possible without the support of our local community. We take our responsibilities to this community seriously and welcome this opportunity to fully collaborate with the Government to meet and exceed our obligations," the statement said.

India is one of the strongest market for TikTok and Helo.

"In line with our commitment to India, we are investing USD 1 billion dollars in India over the next three years, with a strategic focus on developing technology infrastructure, establishing local partnerships and supporting initiatives such as the Skill India Program which we are proud to be assisting with already," the statement said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Companies #Helo #India #IT Ministry #Politics #Technology #TikTok

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.