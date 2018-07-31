App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt issues fresh guidelines to ports for pension fund investment

The fresh guidelines are based on guidelines issued by Ministry of Labour and Employment and Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The shipping ministry has issued fresh guidelines to change the existing investment pattern of pension, provident and surplus funds of 12 major ports, with an aim to improve returns by additional Rs 150 crore per annum. At present, pension, provident and surplus funds at major ports add up to around Rs 33,000 crore, yielding interest of around Rs 2,700 crore.

A diverse set of initiatives have been taken as part of a drive to boost profitability across major ports, including improving the returns earned on treasury investments by the ports for pension, provident and surplus funds, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement today.

"Across all major ports, these funds add up to around Rs 33,000 crore, yielding interest of around Rs 2,700 crore. Looking for ways to push this amount further, the Ministry has realised an opportunity to improve returns by Rs 150 crore or more through a strategic shift in its guidelines for provident and surplus funds," it said.

Major ports have been investing their provident and surplus funds in the fixed deposits of nationalised banks, earning returns in the range of 5.5 to 8 percent, it said.

related news

However, many PSUs have enjoyed significantly better returns, it said adding that ONGC earned 8.4 percent returns through Oil Corporation of India and Government of India special bonds; RECL earned 10 to 11 per cent through Tier I bonds of the UP Power Corporation and SBI bonds.

"Realising the potential to earn higher returns, the Ministry of Shipping has evaluated its recommended investment pattern in comparison to the frameworks followed by other PSUs and government bodies. After a detailed study of investment options available and their achieved performances, the Ministry of Shipping has issued fresh guidelines to all the major ports on the investment of provident funds... and on the investment of surplus funds," the statement said.

The fresh guidelines are based on guidelines issued by Ministry of Labour and Employment and Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises.

"These new guidelines are expected to increase the returns of provident and surplus funds by 1 to 1.5 per cent across ports, adding around Rs 150 crore annually to the current earning figures," the ministry said.

With the new guidelines, many ports, including Kandla, Goa, JNPT, New Mangalore and Visakhapatnam are all set to switch the investment pattern with higher rate of return.

The financial benefit estimated will show up in the books of accounts of major ports from 2018-19.

Treasury investments at India's 12 major ports - Kandla, Mumbai Port Trust, JNPT, Goa, New Mangalore, Cochin, Tuticorin, Chennai, Ennore, Vishakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata/Haldia are governed by Section 88 of the Major Ports Trust Act, 1963.

The Act mandates that investments pertaining to pension, provident and surplus funds adhere to the guidelines issued from time to time by the central government.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.