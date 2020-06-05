App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones

The rules said each drone importer, manufacturer, trader, owner and operator will need to take approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, proposing that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the aviation regulator DGCA. The draft rules have been issued at a time when the use of drones has increased due to a coronavirus lockdown, for purposes like surveillance, disinfection and videography.

The rules said each drone importer, manufacturer, trader, owner and operator will need to take approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. An authorised unmanned aircraft system importer or manufacturer must not sell a UAS to any person except an authorised trader or owner.

The draft said the DGCA will have the powers to inspect a UAS manufacturing or maintenance facility before granting any authorisation under these rules.

Close

"No UAS shall operate in India unless there is in existence a valid third party insurance policy to cover the liability that may arise on account of a mishap involving such UAS," the draft rules added.

related news

No UAS should carry any payload except as permitted by the DGCA.

Only Nano class drones, which are less than 250 grams, will be allowed to operate in India in general, the draft rules stated, adding that only a "qualified remote pilot" will be permitted to operate heavier drones.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Ministry #Current Affairs #DGCA #drone #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.