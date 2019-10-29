App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt invites proposals from agencies to study power loom sector schemes

The selected agency is supposed to assess the impact of the schemes with respect to the achievement of objectives and outcomes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The textiles ministry has invited proposals from evaluating agencies to study and assess the performance of three schemes for growth and development of the decentralised power loom sector and identify existing gaps.

The Office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, has floated an expression of interest-cum-request for proposal to select an evaluating agency to assess the three schemes -- PowerTex India, Converged Group Insurance, and Revised Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme -- that are in place till March 2020.

"All above schemes are being implemented by Office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, and the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. Now, the evaluation of these schemes is required by an independent agency for assessing the performance of these schemes with a view to enable the Ministry of Textiles, to formulate new schemes for harmonised growth and development of decentralised powerloom sector of the country," according to the Office of the Textile Commissioner.

Close

The textiles ministry had launched the schemes for harmonised growth and development of the power loom sector in terms of improvement in infrastructure facilities, market development, upgradation of plain powerloom to overcome the lack of preparatory/pre-loom facility in power loom clusters, to make available raw material (yarn) at reasonable price and insurance coverage for power loom workers, removing various bottlenecks of existing power loom clusters of the country.

related news

The selected agency is supposed to assess the impact of the schemes with respect to the achievement of objectives and outcomes.

It will also evaluate the contribution of the schemes to the growth of power loom sector either directly or by way of creating a leverage of growth in terms of increase in production, improvement in quality and cost of production, reduction in wastage, market improvement, employment generation, and social security, among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #government

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.