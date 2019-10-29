Govt invites proposals from agencies to study power loom sector schemes

The textiles ministry has invited proposals from evaluating agencies to study and assess the performance of three schemes for growth and development of the decentralised power loom sector and identify existing gaps.

The Office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, has floated an expression of interest-cum-request for proposal to select an evaluating agency to assess the three schemes -- PowerTex India, Converged Group Insurance, and Revised Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme -- that are in place till March 2020.

"All above schemes are being implemented by Office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, and the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. Now, the evaluation of these schemes is required by an independent agency for assessing the performance of these schemes with a view to enable the Ministry of Textiles, to formulate new schemes for harmonised growth and development of decentralised powerloom sector of the country," according to the Office of the Textile Commissioner.

The textiles ministry had launched the schemes for harmonised growth and development of the power loom sector in terms of improvement in infrastructure facilities, market development, upgradation of plain powerloom to overcome the lack of preparatory/pre-loom facility in power loom clusters, to make available raw material (yarn) at reasonable price and insurance coverage for power loom workers, removing various bottlenecks of existing power loom clusters of the country.

The selected agency is supposed to assess the impact of the schemes with respect to the achievement of objectives and outcomes.