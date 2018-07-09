App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt invites entries for India Post mascot with cash prize of Rs one lakh -- check out guidelines to participate

The selected entry will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and five consolation entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you love sketching, here's an opportunity that could earn you a cash prize of Rs one lakh. The Department of Posts has invited creative designs for a mascot for India Post.

The mascot essentially should be a well-designed cartoon character with a strong connection to India Posts' brand.

The contest has been notified on government’s citizen engagement platform – mygov.in. As per the notification, the mascot should have a 'depictive' connection with India Post profession as well as values. It should have a personality, style, and a way of doing things that reflect the purpose and work style of India Posts.

The selected entry will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and five consolation entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

The department has further stated guidelines that need to be followed while submitting the entries. Here's a look at some of the other important points:

> The mascot name must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content.

> There should be no plagiarism. The participant must be the same person who has conceptualised the design for the mascot. Participants can be penalised if found guilty of copying the design from anywhere.

> Participants must not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957 while conceptualising and designing the mascot.

All entries for the Competition must be submitted to the Creative Corner Section of www.mygov.in.

Entries would be judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, brand image simplicity, merit and visual impact and how well they communicate and promote the identity of India Post.

The last date for submitting entries is July 15.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

