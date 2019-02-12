Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt invites applications to open more PMBJP Kendras, waives application fee

The government endeavours to cover all states, union territories and districts of the country by opening more and more Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras in order to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all.

The government has invited applications to open more 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' across the country and has also waived application fee, Parliament was informed Tuesday.

The government endeavours to cover all states, union territories and districts of the country by opening more and more Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras in order to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all.

"To achieve this objective, applications are invited from individuals, NGOs, charitable institutions/hospitals, private hospitals, trusts, societies, self help groups and government agencies for opening PMBJP Kendras through online as well as offline mode. Application fee for opening PMBJP Kendras has been waived off so that more and more people can apply under the scheme," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 5,001 PMBJP Kendras were functional in 651 districts of the country, as on February 5.

The minister further stated that as per the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) note on PMBJP, the three year plan envisages opening 1,000 PMBJP Kendras in each year -- 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

"The targets for opening PMBJP Kendras during 2017-18 and 2018-19 have already been achieved by the government," he said.

Presently, the product basket of PMBJP covers more than 800 medicines and 154 surgicals and consumables covering all therapeutic groups, including anti-infectives, anti-diabetics, cardiovasculars, anti-cancer, gastrointestinal medicines, he added.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 06:12 pm

