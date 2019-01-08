App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt introduces quota bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on January 7, was brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Government on January 8 introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha for 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward section in the general category.

The Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on January 7, was brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot introduced the Bill in the House amid protests by Samajwadi Party.

The debate on the bill is expected to start at 2 pm.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.