Govt introduces quota bill in Lok Sabha

The Government on January 8 introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha for 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward section in the general category.

The Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on January 7, was brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot introduced the Bill in the House amid protests by Samajwadi Party.

The debate on the bill is expected to start at 2 pm.