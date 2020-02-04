App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:54 PM IST

Govt introduces bill to amend Aircraft Act in Lok Sabha

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Aircraft Act whereby the fine amount for violations will be hiked from Rs 10 lakh to up to Rs 1 crore.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 also provides for keeping "aircraft belonging to any armed forces of the Union, other than naval, from military or air force outside the purview" of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Once the amendments are passed, the government would also have the power to issue directions to review, if necessary in public interest, any order passed by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau, as per the bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons.

The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal as Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri was not present in the House.

The proposed amendments to the Act were approved by the Union Cabinet in December.

The Act pertains to control of the manufacture, possession, use, operation, sale, import and export of aircraft.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Aircraft Act #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

