Govt insulting soul of India, suppressing its voice: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 19 said the government has insulted the soul of India by suppressing its voice and prevent peaceful protests by shutting down telephones, internet and metro stations.



This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019

"This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul," he said on Twitter.

His message came on a day when the government shut down internet services and closed as many as 16 metro stations in the national capital amid protests by some groups and Left parties in the national capital.