Govt includes milk, newspapers in lockdown exemption list; transportation of all goods allowed

The central government on March 29 expanded the services allowed to run during the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on March 24.

In a letter to chief secretaries of the states and the Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packing materials, has also been allowed during the lockdown period.

The expanded list also includes groceries and hygiene products such as hand washes, soaps, disinfectants, tissue papers, toothpaste, sanitary pads and diapers.

"Entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packaging material is allowed," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Newspaper delivery supply chain is also allowed under print media, it said.

The government also said that the transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential have been allowed.

The home secretary also included the services of the Indian Red Cross Society under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority.