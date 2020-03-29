App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt includes milk, newspapers in lockdown exemption list; transportation of all goods allowed

"Entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packaging material is allowed," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government on March 29 expanded the services allowed to run during the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on March 24.

In a letter to chief secretaries of the states and the Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packing materials, has also been allowed during the lockdown period.

The expanded list also includes groceries and hygiene products such as hand washes, soaps, disinfectants, tissue papers, toothpaste, sanitary pads and diapers.

Newspaper delivery supply chain is also allowed under print media, it said.

The government also said that the transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential have been allowed.

The home secretary also included the services of the Indian Red Cross Society under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority.

The government had, after the announcement of the lockdown, released a list of essential services that will continue to remain active during the three-week period, until April 14.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

