Govt in Lok Sabha defends ban on e-cigarettes

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the ban on e-cigarettes, telling the Lok Sabha that vaping is harmful for the health of the people.
"Less harmful does not mean it is not harmful," he said, replying to a discussion on the bill to ban e-cigarettes.He defended the ordinance, saying the government felt the need to nip in the bud the growing use of e-cigarettes and similar products.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 01:11 pm