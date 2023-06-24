English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Manipur unrest: Govt holds all-party meet to discuss prevailing situation

    Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting.

    PTI
    June 24, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
    Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

    Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

    An all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began here on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur. Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

    Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting.

    Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
    Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state. Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #all-party meeting #Ethnic violence #Manipur unrest #Manipur Violence
    first published: Jun 24, 2023 03:29 pm