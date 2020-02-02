App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt hikes allocation for Fund of Funds, Make in India prog in FY21 Budget

The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has increased significantly the allocation for Fund of Funds to Rs 1,054.97 crore as well as for the Make in India kitty in the Budget 2020-21. The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for the FFS.

The allocation for the fund of funds in the revised estimate in 2019-20 was Rs 431.30 crore.

It has marginally reduced the allocation for Startup India programme in the Budget. According to the budget documents, the allocation for Startup India programme has been cut to Rs 50 crore for 2020-21 from the revised estimate of Rs 57.84 crore in 2019-20.

Close

Startup India initiative aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to growth of budding entrepreneurs.

related news

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a host of measures, including relaxing tax incentives and setting up of investment clearance cell for startups and entrepreneurs to promote their growth.

Himanshu Patel, Partner, Deloitte India, said that the government has been quite progressive in addressing the tax issues faced in the entire start-up ecosystem.

He said that during the last three Budgets, the government has addressed matters relating to angel tax, rationalizing profit linked tax holiday to eligible start-ups, exempting long terms capital gains in certain situations.

On the other hand, Make in India programme that received increased budgetary allocation include scheme for investment promotion (Rs 140 crore), and ease of doing business (Rs 20 crore).

Overall, the total allocation for Make in India initiative was increased to Rs 1,281.97 crore for 2020-21 as against the revised estimate of Rs 651.58 crore in 2019-20.

Make in India campaign, which aims to transform the country into a global manufacturing hub, was launched on September 25, 2014.

The cumulative allocation for the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) has been hiked to Rs 6,605.55 crore for 2020-21 as against the revised estimate of Rs 6,490 crore in 2019-20.

However, the cumulative allocation for the department of commerce has been reduced to Rs 6,219.32 crore for 2020-21 as against the revised estimate of Rs 7,219.32 crore in 2019-20.

The total allocations for export promotion schemes such as Market Access Initiative and Interest Equalisation Scheme, has been reduced to Rs 3,260 crore for 2020-21 as against the revised estimate of Rs 4,313 crore in 2019-20.

Global trade information platform Connect2India.com CEO Pawan Gupta observed that the start-up ecosystem in India is growing and with the finance minister highlighting the digital revolution, use of new age technologies, proposed opening up of the data and data centre and increase in digital connectivity, this all augur well for the vibrant start-up community in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 2, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Fund of Funds #Make in India #Union Budget

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.