Govt has special strategy for PoK: Union Minister Gen V K Singh

He was replying to a question about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's statement that the forces were always ready for action in the PoK but the decision is for the government to take.
Union minister General V K Singh (retd) said here on September 12 that the Union government has a "special strategy" for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
However, such things are not discussed in public, General Singh told reporters.
"Such things are not spoken about in public. There is a special strategy (ran-niti) for this. It will be acted upon (us par karya hoga)," Singh, a former Army chief, said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 07:37 pm