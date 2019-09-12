App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt has special strategy for PoK: Union Minister Gen V K Singh

He was replying to a question about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's statement that the forces were always ready for action in the PoK but the decision is for the government to take.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister General V K Singh (retd) said here on September 12 that the Union government has a "special strategy" for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, such things are not discussed in public, General Singh told reporters.

He was replying to a question about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's statement that the forces were always ready for action in the PoK but the decision is for the government to take.

"Such things are not spoken about in public. There is a special strategy (ran-niti) for this. It will be acted upon (us par karya hoga)," Singh, a former Army chief, said.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Gen VK Singh #India #Indo-Pak ties #PoK

