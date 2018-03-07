Govt has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for PoK refugees: Ahir

The government today said it had sanctioned a Rs 2,000-crore compensation package for the refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) living in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written statement, Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Rajya Sabha that the financial package was sanctioned on December 22, 2016.

He said 36,384 families were provided Rs 5.5 lakh each.

"The Government of India provided a financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh per family to 36,384 displaced families of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) area (1947) and Chhamb (1965 and 1971) living in Jammu and Kashmir," Ahir said.

He added that based on the details provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the ministry had disbursed a total amount of Rs 465.5 crore to 9,537 families directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts up to last month.

Asked whether any financial compensation package had been provided to the Hindu refugees who had migrated from Bangladesh, the minister said, "No such proposal is under consideration.