you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Govt has not set deadline to launch electric vehicles: Official

The Indian auto industry has been caught in the middle of slowing economic growth that has led to a slump in demand for vehicles, forced plant shutdowns and large layoffs.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian government has not set a deadline to launch electric vehicles or to ban manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars, a government official said on August 21.

The Indian auto industry has been caught in the middle of slowing economic growth that has led to a slump in demand for vehicles, forced plant shutdowns and large layoffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to push electric vehicles in an effort to cut India's fuel import bill and curb pollution.

In June, a government think-tank that plays a key role in policymaking had recommended that only electric models of scooters and motorbikes with engine capacity of more than 150cc must be sold from 2025.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #electric vehicles #India

