Govt has brought a new work culture: PM Modi

The government has ushered in a new work culture that understands the aspirations of the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, asserting that efforts were underway to increase the self-confidence of the deprived.

Citing the vision of Swami Vivekananda about India, he said the country is moving ahead in all spheres, including agriculture, technology and the economy.

The prime minister was addressing the valedictory function of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech organised by the Sri Ramakrishna Math at Coimbatore through video link.

Quoting Vivekananda's vision, Modi said keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth, the government has brought a "new work culture and a new approach".

"...Even after 70 years of freedom, while literacy may have increased, many of our young people lack the skills to make them employable. Sadly our education system has not given enough emphasis to skills," he said.

Referring to the various initiatives taken by the NDA government in the last four years, the prime minister said, "Recognising the importance of skill development for the youth, the government has created a dedicated Ministry for Skill Development."

"Besides, our government has opened the doors of banks for the youth who want to achieve their dreams on their own," Modi said.

He said under the Mudra scheme, more than 13 crore loans have so far been given. The scheme is playing a significant role in enhancing self-employment in the villages and towns, Modi said.

The prime minister also said the government had provided a platform for innovative ideas under the Start Up India campaign.

"As a result, 8,000 start-ups received recognition certificate last year alone as compared to around 800 in 2016. It means a ten-fold increase in one year," he said.

Modi told the gathering that to create an atmosphere of innovation in schools, the Atal Innovation Mission was launched and under it the government is working towards establishing 5,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country in the next five years.

The world, he said, has recognised that India has age-old traditions such as yoga and ayurveda for health and wellness; it is also, at the same time, harnessing the power of modern technology.

"Today, when India launches hundred satellites at one go, when the world discusses Mangalyaan and Gaganyaan, when other countries try to replicate our digital apps like BHIM, then it increases the self-confidence of the country further.

"We are working hard to increase the self-confidence of the poor, the deprived and the under-privileged. The impact of this can be seen in the confidence of our young people and our daughters," the prime minister said.

He said in the recently held Asian Games Indian players have shown that no matter how poor they were, "no matter what kind of a family you come from, with confidence and hard work, you can make your country proud of you".

The record crop production in the country today shows the same attitude in the farmers, Modi said.