Govt has achieved 'unprecedented outreach, unparallel outcomes': Sushma Swaraj

The government has achieved "unprecedented outreach and unparalleled outcome" at the global stage in the last four years, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today. Outlining the work of the Narendra Modi-led government in its four years of rule, Swaraj said India has secured membership of three export control regimes out of four since this government came to come in 2014.

Addressing her annual press conference here, Swaraj said the government has reached out to 186 out of 192 nations under its "unprecedented outreach and unparalleled outcomes" policy.