Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt gives fresh indication on extension of Parliament session

At a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party here on July 23, Home Minister Amit Shah told MPs that the session could be extended so that the government's legislative agenda is completed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on July 24 gave fresh indications that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended. Responding to a question, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days.

He also said the opposition parties always wanted Parliament to meet for hundred days a year.

"Now we are doing it," he said at a briefing on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on July 24.

Close

To a question on the demand of opposition parties in Rajya Sabha to refer seven bills, including one to amend the RTI Act, to select committees, he said the upper house is not meant to "stop bills" but to have a discussion.

Javadekar said more speeches on various issues could be delivered if the session is extended.

It can be extended by 10 days, sources said, adding that a final decision is yet to be taken.

"There is a possibility of this. You will be officially conveyed when a decision is taken," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on Tuesday after the meeting.

Opposition parties have conveyed their disapproval of the idea to the government. Congress's chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh said his party is "strongly against" any extension.

However, whether to extend the session or not is the government's prerogative.

The session, which began on June 17, is scheduled to end on July 26.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Prakash Javadekar

