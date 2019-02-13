Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:33 PM IST

Govt gears up to give 2 instalments under PM-KISAN before LS polls

Goyal had also said that the scheme will be launched from this fiscal onwards and the first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be given by March.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Centre is gearing up to give two instalments amounting to Rs 4,000 directly to eligible farmers under the newly announced PM-KISAN scheme before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior agriculture ministry official said Wednesday.

In the interim-budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the direct income support scheme called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments directly into the bank account of 12 crore eligible small and marginal farmers owning land up to 2 hectares.

"The states are in the process of the identifying the eligible farmers. The initial list of beneficiaries should be ready soon," the official told PTI.

Many states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra have digitalised land records. Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand too have got the data as these states to have announced similar schemes, the official said.

Asked if two instalments will be given before the Lok Sabha elections, the official said, "we are getting ready for that. We are hopeful of transferring two instalments amounting Rs 4,000 before the Lok Sabha elections."

Since the scheme is being rolled out this fiscal, its implementation will not be affected when model code of conduct kicks in anytime next month, the official added.

The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May.

As per the guidelines of PM-KISAN, all institutional landholders, those holding constitutional posts, all serving or retired officers, employees of central and state government as well as Public sector Undertakings (PSUs), retired pensioners whose monthly pension is more than Rs 10,000, income tax payers and professionals like doctors and engineers are excluded from the scheme.

The government has set February 1, 2019 as the cut off date for determining eligibility of beneficiaries under the scheme and no changes thereafter will be considered to avail the benefit under the scheme for next five years.

The ownership of land which has been transferred between December 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019 will be eligible for benefits under the scheme. However, the first instalment will be given proportionate from the date of transfer.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Piyush Goyal

