Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt formulates action plan to boost tourism in Mumbai

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Shipping today, various locations have been identified in and around the city of Mumbai which will be developed as tourist attractions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today said it has identified various sites in and around Mumbai which will be developed as tourist attractions. The announcement came after road transport minister Nitin Gadkari's meeting with stake holders of tourism industry last week in Mumbai.

As per the plan, the ministry said, places like Sassoon Dock and Sewree Fort in the city will be developed as wedding destinations to attract visitors from all over the country and abroad.

"In order to attract tourists, water sports activities are being planned around the Marine Drive area. Events like Ferrari Formula 1 and Grand Prix are also on the anvil," it said.

Mandwa will be developed as a wellness destinations with facilities like yoga and meditation, it said, adding that restaurants will come up near the Mumbai Port.

The ministry also said that various shooting will be allowed at the Mumbai Port.

"Mumbai will also be highlighted among foreigners as an attractive wedding destination. Tourist information stands will be set up to provide information to tourists about the various attractions and amenities at the destination," it said.

The ministry has also asked the stakeholders to focus on the cleanliness of these destination.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 08:19 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Nitin Gadkari #Tourism

