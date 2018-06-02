Govt forms executive committee for Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

The government today set up an executive committee (EC) under the chairpersonship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "spread Mahatma Gandhi's legacy" among the people at the national and international level. The committee comprises senior cabinet ministers, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, renowned Gandhians, social activists and noted public figures, a statement from the Culture Ministry said.

The panel was formed after the first meeting of the National Committee (NC) under the chairmanship of the President to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in which it was decided to form a sub-committee to consider policies and lay down guidelines for the celebrations.

"The EC's mandate is to chalk out the plan, programmes, and activities under the commemoration. The objective of the commemoration is to spread Gandhiji's legacy amongst the people at the national and international level," the statement said.

The NC has 125 members, of which 116 are from India. The others are acclaimed foreign members. The latest addition to the list of foreign members is A T Ariyaratne, Founder, and President of Sarvodaya Shramdana Movement in Sri Lanka.