App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt forms advisory panels to address problems of home buyers, builders

Addressing NAREDCO's Global Investment Summit in Gurgaon, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government has already set up advisory committees in western, eastern and southern regions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Blaming few builders for bringing bad name to the real estate sector, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the government has set up advisory committees to address problems faced by home buyers as well as developers.

He assured home buyers as well as real estate builders that the government would sort out most of their common problems as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by realtors' body NAREDCO.

Addressing NAREDCO's Global Investment Summit in Gurgaon, Puri said the government has already set up advisory committees in western, eastern and southern regions which would consult all stakeholders to find a solution of all the problems confronted by home buyers and builders.

Stating that the construction sector contributes a great deal to national GDP and employment creation, he said the government is duty-bound to address the concerns and issues facing it, the statement said.

related news

A few handful of real estate builders have brought a bad name to this sector, he said, adding that necessary action would be taken against them as per provisions of the law of land.

Puri said the issue related to the new realty law RERA would also be addressed by the members of the advisory committees.

In his welcome address, Rajeev Talwar, Chairman NAREDCO Haryana, demanded that the government come out to the rescue of those builders and real estate developers whose land parcels have been mortgaged by various states on pretext or the other as it would delay the project's completion and halt real estate development in the country.

Praveen Jain, President of NAREDCO Haryana, said real estate development would pick up the required pace as soon as its problems are addressed by the governments concerned, including the centre.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.