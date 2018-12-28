App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt focusing on four 'E's to help youth: Narendra Modi

Education, employment, entrepreneurship and excellence were the four Es Modi was talking about.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asserting that the development of youth was central to his government's policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it focused on four 'E's-- education, employment, entrepreneurship and excellence--to help them.

In the last four years, he said, the government set up seven IITs, seven IIMs, one NIT, 14 IIITs, 103 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The number of undergraduate medical seats increased from 50,000 in 2013-14 to 70,000 now. Post graduate seats went up, too, from 25,000 in2013-14 to 33,000 now.

He said 2,400 Atal Tinkering Centres were created to boost innovation.

related news

Modi was interacting with BJP's booth-level workers of Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri and Davangere through video conferencing as part of the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme aimed at energising them ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On the employment front, Modi said, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data shows that lakhs of regular jobs were created every year in infrastructure development projects such as rail, road and airports.

Speaking about entrepreneurship, the prime minister said, "Today's youth wants to be job creators and not just job seekers. They want someone to believe in them. Today, we have three lakh youth common service centres in the country."

"In terms of excellence, India has the second largest startup ecosystem in the world. With this comprehensive 4E approach we are progressing.

Responding to a question by a Davangere-based worker Shankar GaudaBiradar on the measures taken for tourism development, Modi said his government's initiatives resulted in increase in foreign exchange revenue from the sector from $18 bn in 2013-14 to $27 bn in 2017.

The prime minister said the tourism industry can grow even further with the help of 3Ts - tradition, talent and trade.

He said there was need to educate people about the potential the tourism sector has to improve local trade and promote cultural traditions.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.