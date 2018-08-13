Govt flags income, integrity and other issues on nearly half names sent for HC judgeship: Report

The Law Ministry has raised its objections on over half of the 126 recommendations for appointment as judges of high courts, says a report in The Times of India.

The ministry has primarily flagged income and integrity issues. According to the Law Ministry, 30-40 candidates don’t meet annual income criteria of Rs 7 lakh as advocate. Background checks by Intelligence Bureau (IB) also revealed issues with personal and professional integrity of some candidates.

Of the 33 names sent by Allahabad High Court, around 12 were found to be relatives of sitting and retired judges.

How high court judges are appointed?

High Court collegiums select candidates, send names to Union Law Ministry with copy to Supreme Court collegium. The Ministry runs background checks, forward names to SC collegium with remarks. The SC Collegium evaluates the cases and then sends its final recommendations.

To evaluate each recommendation made by high court collegiums, the law ministry has set up a mechanism, according to sources.

The government has also set up its own vetting mechanism in the law ministry to carry out thorough background examination for elevation in case of a deadlock between the executive and apex court over finalisation of the revised memorandum of procedure (MoP) for appointments to the higher judiciary.

Apart from nepotism, integrity, it was also observed that the recommendations were in favour of upper castes with fewer names belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women.

The government has also made a request to the SC Collegium to consider all the above issues mentioned while making recommendations on the names sent by around 16 High Courts.