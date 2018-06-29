App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt fixes 16.5 lac tonnes sugar quota for sale in July

All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) Chairman Praful Vithalani said it is a reasonable quota for July month when monsoon hits all over and the demand for soft drinks and ice creams remains lower.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sugar mills can sell 16.50 lakh tonnes of the sweetener in the open market in July, the government today said. In a notification issued today, the food ministry has allocated sugar quota for sale to each of 524 mills in the country.

Recently, the government had announced creation of 3 million tonnes of buffer stock and stock holding limit on sugar mills in a bid to improve liquidity of cash-starved millers and enabling them to clear cane arrears of around Rs 20,000 crore.

Reacting to the development, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) Chairman Praful Vithalani said it is a reasonable quota for July month when monsoon hits all over and the demand for soft drinks and ice creams remains lower.

The country's sugar production is estimated to be a record 32 million tonnes in the 2017-18 season (September-October), as against 20.3 million tonnes last year. The production is much higher than the annual demand of 25 million tonnes.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.