Govt firms up plan for tap water for all rural households

The government has firmed up its plan to provide tap water to every rural household by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, sources said on August 13. An official announcement to this effect could be made in the next few days, they said.

'Nal se Jal' is the flagship scheme of the NDA-2 government for which the newly-created Jal Shakti Ministry will work with the states to implement it.

As per the plan, an estimated over 15 crore of the 18.5 crore rural households will be provided with tap water, the sources said. The rest already have access to tap water.

Since every state and region has its own peculiar needs, the scheme will not be straight jacket and will have flexibility.

The scheme is learnt to have come up for discussion in the meeting of the Union Cabinet this morning, but there was no official word.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the Shakti Ministry will work with states to ensure that every rural house gets water by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The scheme is likely to attract massive investments in the field of water and sanitation in the coming years.