Govt firmly behind entrepreneurs venturing into ASEAN market: Sarbananda Sonowal

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said Assam has the unique geographical advantage making it an ideal destination for operating business in the entire South East Asian region.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of 'NSE Investor Fair 2018' organised by the bourse, Sonowal said the state government is firmly behind entrepreneurs.

"We are committed to encourage entrepreneurs venturing into the huge market of ASEAN countries and bringing economic transformation in this part of the country," Sonowal said.

The NSE Investor Fair would also give exposure to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state to gain insight about the capital market and provide them a roadmap to take confident steps towards growth, he added.

Highlighting the state government's efforts to provide momentum to the economic activities in different sectors, Sonowal said that formulating policies such as The Assam Start Up Policy 2017, Information Technology and Electronic Policy 2017, Handloom Policy 2017-18, Sugar Policy 2018, Biotechnology Policy 2018, Tourism Policy 2017, Solar Policy 2018 etc would help in transforming Assam into a competitive destination for investments.

The state government is striving towards creating a pool of skilled manpower which would open up avenues of employment and contribute substantially to the country's skilled workforce, Sonowal added.

He also highlighted the major infrastructural transformation initiatives undertaken by the state government in the form of expanding Guwahati into State Capital Region, building an industrial corridor up to Tihu, construction of twin tower World Trade Centre buildings of 65 floors etc which would catapult Assam into one of the top states of the country in the coming years.

MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Vikram Limaye outlined the objectives of the Investor Fair to encourage the SMEs of the region to venture out and get listed on the bourse for funding from equity market to expand their business.