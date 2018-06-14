App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends sale of pre-GST goods with stickers of revised price till July 31

The consumer affairs ministry said the deadline has been extended till July 31 on request made by manufacturers, packers and importers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sale of pre-GST packaged goods has now been allowed with stickers of revised rates till July 31, the government today said. After implementing GST from July 1, 2017, the government had allowed use of stickers with revised rates, alongside the printed MRP for pre-packaged items to reflect changes in selling price for three months till September 30. The deadline has been extended several time and the latest was April 30.

In a latest order, the consumer affairs ministry said the deadline has been extended till July 31 on request made by manufacturers, packers and importers.

The details such as 'country of origin' should be mandatorily declared along with other declarations, including 'best before use' or 'use by date or expiry date' required under the rules, the ministry added.

The unsold items had an MRP which included all taxes of pre-GST era but with the implementation of new regime, some of the final retail prices have undergone change due to increase or decrease in tax incidence.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #Consumer Affairs Ministry #Economy #GST

