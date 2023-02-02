English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Govt extends PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as COVID affects implementation

    Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The government has extended PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as its implementation was significantly affected due to the p0andemic.

    Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

    "The pace of implementation of PM-KUSUM was significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also conducted a third party evaluation of the scheme and based on the recommendations, the scheme has been extended till 31.3.2026," R K Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    State implementing agencies had sought extension in the timeline for execution of projects under the scheme.