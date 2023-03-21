 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Govt extends deadline to apply for CCI chief's post till March 27

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The last date for receipt of application has been extended up to 27th March 2023, according to a notice issued by the MCA on Monday.

CCI

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the post of Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) till March 27.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the applications was March 9.

The last date for receipt of application has been extended up to 27th March 2023, according to a notice issued by the MCA on Monday.

"The candidates who had applied earlier in response to the previous advertisement/ vacancy circular dated 26th July, 2022 inviting applications for the post of Chairperson need not apply," the notice said.