you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends CBDT Chairman PC Mody's tenure

A 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, Mody, took over as the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) chief in February.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The tenure of CBDT Chairman PC Mody has been extended by an year, a government order said on August 29.

According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved "re-appointment" of Mody for a period of one year.

Mody was to retire on August 31.



The ACC in an another order appointed 1983-batch IRS officer Prabhash Shankar as a new member in the CBDT.

There are still two vacancies in the Board.

The other members are P K Dash, Akhilesh Ranjan and Neena Kumar.

While Dash and Kumar are holding additional charges apart from their regular duties, the CBDT chairman is holding the charge of investigations in an additional capacity.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. It frames policy for the Income-Tax Department.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #CBDT #India

