Govt extends CBDT Chairman PC Mody's tenure

The tenure of CBDT Chairman PC Mody has been extended by an year, a government order said on August 29.

According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved "re-appointment" of Mody for a period of one year.

Mody was to retire on August 31.

A 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, Mody, took over as the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) chief in February.

The ACC in an another order appointed 1983-batch IRS officer Prabhash Shankar as a new member in the CBDT.

There are still two vacancies in the Board.

The other members are P K Dash, Akhilesh Ranjan and Neena Kumar.

While Dash and Kumar are holding additional charges apart from their regular duties, the CBDT chairman is holding the charge of investigations in an additional capacity.