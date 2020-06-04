App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends anti-dumping duty on certain steel items till December 4

The duty on imports of 'hot rolled flat products of stainless steel 304 series' from the said countries was first imposed by the finance ministry on June 5, 2015, for five years. The duty was imposed in the range of $180-316 per tonne.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government has extended anti-dumping duty on certain variety of steel products till December 4 this year with a view to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports coming from China, Malaysia and Korea.

The duty on imports of 'hot rolled flat products of stainless steel 304 series' from the said countries was first imposed by the finance ministry on June 5, 2015, for five years. The duty was imposed in the range of $180-316 per tonne.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed...shall remain in force up to and inclusive of 4th December, 2020, unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier," Department of Revenue said in a notification.

Close

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended extension of the duty for six months from these countries, after concluding a probe.

related news

While DGTR recommends the duty to be levied, the finance ministry imposes it.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports. As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multilateral WTO regime.

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.

India has initiated maximum anti-dumping cases against "below-cost" imports from China.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #anti-dumping duty #Business #China #Economy #India #Korea #Malaysia #steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.