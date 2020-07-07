Govt expediting work on draft e-commerce policy, may tighten rules on data: Report

The government is expediting work on the e-commerce policy and may soon release its second set of draft guidelines.

It may tighten rules on data, including norms already suggested for personal and non-personal information, BusinessLine reported.

"It is work in progress. Our consultations are still on. Once we are ready, we will put up the fresh draft of the e-commerce policy in the public domain for comments. The new draft retains many components of the old one," an official told the publication.

The draft policy will instruct e-commerce companies to comply with the norms under the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, the report said.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The new rules may also require the companies to mirror or localise data, according to The Information Technology Act, 2000.

Through the draft e-commerce policy, the government intends to reduce dominance of foreign players in the industry, amid a push for locally manufactured goods.

A separate report by Bloomberg had said the government may place stricter conditions on Google and Amazon, and even mandate that they provide source codes and algorithms.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has prepared a 15-page draft e-commerce policy and will soon upload it on a government website and seek feedback from stakeholders, the report added.