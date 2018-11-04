Govt expects cyberattacks to rise by 10% to over 58,000 in 2018

Cyberattacks in India may rise by up to 10 percent in 2018 compared to 53,000 cases reported last year.

According to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is the last line of defence for the country's IT networks and infrastructure, between January and May, 40 percent of the cyberattacks originated from China, 25 percent from the US, 13 percent came from Pakistan and 9 percent from Russia.

“Compared to last year, attacks from Pakistan and North Korea have increased this year,” a senior official at CERT told Hindustan Times.

The attacks could be fatal as India's financial markets, transport networks and critical infrastructure heavily depend on IT networks. Interventions of such nature can result in massive and widespread disruption.

“Cyberattacks will increase as the use of internet increases. But, reporting of cyberattacks is still very low in India. Only 5 percent of cyberattacks are reported to authorities,” Jiten Jain, CEO of Indian Infosec Consortium, told the daily.

The attackers have primarily focused on the country’s financial networks and government arms, according to the data shared by the cyber security establishment with the Prime Minister’s Office. Power plants and power grids have also borne the brunt of such attacks.

As per the CERT, 20 percent of the attacks in 2018 targeted financial networks and government departments each. Oil refineries, power plants and oil and gas pipelines followed with 15 percent and telecom and defence communication networks were next in line.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai, India's top IT security official, said threats faced by the country are no different than those faced by its counterparts. “The attacks and penetration of the information and communication technology infrastructure are increasing across the country in line with the trend across the world. The Indian situation is in line with the world,” Rai said.