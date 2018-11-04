App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt expects cyberattacks to rise by 10% to over 58,000 in 2018

The attackers have primarily focused on the country’s financial networks and government arms. Power plants and power grids have also borne the brunt of such attacks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cyberattacks in India may rise by up to 10 percent in 2018 compared to 53,000 cases reported last year.

According to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is the last line of defence for the country's IT networks and infrastructure, between January and May, 40 percent of the cyberattacks originated from China, 25 percent from the US, 13 percent came from Pakistan and 9 percent from Russia.

“Compared to last year, attacks from Pakistan and North Korea have increased this year,” a senior official at CERT told Hindustan Times.

The attacks could be fatal as India's financial markets, transport networks and critical infrastructure heavily depend on IT networks. Interventions of such nature can result in massive and widespread disruption.

related news

“Cyberattacks will increase as the use of internet increases. But, reporting of cyberattacks is still very low in India. Only 5 percent of cyberattacks are reported to authorities,” Jiten Jain, CEO of Indian Infosec Consortium, told the daily.

The attackers have primarily focused on the country’s financial networks and government arms, according to the data shared by the cyber security establishment with the Prime Minister’s Office. Power plants and power grids have also borne the brunt of such attacks.

As per the CERT, 20 percent of the attacks in 2018 targeted financial networks and government departments each. Oil refineries, power plants and oil and gas pipelines followed with 15 percent and telecom and defence communication networks were next in line.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai, India's top IT security official, said threats faced by the country are no different than those faced by its counterparts. “The attacks and penetration of the information and communication technology infrastructure are increasing across the country in line with the trend across the world. The Indian situation is in line with the world,” Rai said.
First Published on Nov 4, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #CERT #cyber attacks #India #Technology

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.