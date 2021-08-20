Govt exempts IPS, CRPF other establishments from providing 4% quota to differently abled

Representative Image

The Centre in new gazette notifications exempted certain establishments, including, all categories of posts under the Indian Police Service (IPS), from the purview of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

According to section 34 of the Act, every appropriate government shall appoint in every government establishment, not less than 4 percent of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of posts meant to be filled with persons with benchmark disabilities of which, 1 percent each shall be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities.

In the first of these notifications issued on August 18, the government exempted all categories of posts under the Indian Police Service; all categories of posts under the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service; and all categories of posts under the Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

In the second notification, the exemption from the section has to be given to all sectors and categories of posts of combatant personnel.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (1) of section 20 and the second proviso to sub-section (1) of section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Central Government, in consultation with the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, having regard to the nature and type of work, hereby exempts all categories of posts of combatant personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, namely, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal and Assam Rifles from the provisions of the said sections," the second notification said.

Section 20 of the Act provides for non-discrimination in employment, reasonable accommodation, and an appropriate barrier-free and conducive environment to employees with disabilities.

Activists have opposed the government's decision saying that exempting section 34 of the Act does "grave injustice" to persons with disabilities.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) said the government has "misutilised" the proviso under section 34 which grants such exemption.

The intent of this proviso is not to grant a blanket exemption from employing disabled persons, but to see those combatant roles or such duties are not assigned to them and in any case, recruitment is only against identified posts, it said, as per a PTI report.